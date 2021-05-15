ZENZO (ZNZ) Price Tops $0.10 on Exchanges

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. ZENZO has a total market cap of $1.39 million and $490.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZENZO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ZENZO has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004742 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.01 or 0.00078523 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00073732 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $161.47 or 0.00333563 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00012688 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00042144 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000683 BTC.

About ZENZO

ZENZO (ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 25,817,180 coins and its circulating supply is 13,854,782 coins. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

Buying and Selling ZENZO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZENZO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

