ZEON (ZEON) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $631,497.00

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. ZEON has a market capitalization of $121.88 million and $631,497.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZEON has traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ZEON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZEON alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.44 or 0.00088688 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00020306 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $529.66 or 0.01106808 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00065058 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.91 or 0.00114737 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00061054 BTC.

About ZEON

ZEON (CRYPTO:ZEON) is a coin. Its launch date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,529,119,148 coins. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network . The official website for ZEON is zeon.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

ZEON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZEON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.