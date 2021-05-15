Zero (ZER) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $31,586.00

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One Zero coin can now be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000798 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zero has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. Zero has a market cap of $3.85 million and $31,586.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $280.68 or 0.00581413 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $100.57 or 0.00208330 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.09 or 0.00271536 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00015599 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 63.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004120 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,001,446 coins. Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

