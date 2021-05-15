ZeroSwap Market Capitalization Hits $47.50 Million (ZEE)

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. In the last seven days, ZeroSwap has traded 33.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZeroSwap has a market cap of $47.50 million and approximately $3.52 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZeroSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.97 or 0.00002023 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About ZeroSwap

ZeroSwap is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,070,372 coins. ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZeroSwap’s official website is zeroswap.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

ZeroSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeroSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZeroSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

