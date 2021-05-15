ZeroSwap (ZEE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.56 Million

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. Over the last seven days, ZeroSwap has traded down 22.7% against the dollar. One ZeroSwap coin can currently be bought for $1.08 or 0.00002207 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZeroSwap has a market cap of $43.60 million and approximately $3.56 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.12 or 0.00089864 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003673 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00019860 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $567.14 or 0.01155075 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.99 or 0.00067199 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.79 or 0.00115658 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00062145 BTC.

ZeroSwap Coin Profile

ZeroSwap is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,230,028 coins. ZeroSwap’s official website is zeroswap.io . ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

ZeroSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeroSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZeroSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

