Zigcoin (ZIG) Trading Down 20.3% Over Last 7 Days

Zigcoin (CURRENCY:ZIG) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Zigcoin has a market capitalization of $6.90 million and $708,508.00 worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zigcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0657 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Zigcoin has traded down 20.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zigcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.15 or 0.00088249 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003494 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00019817 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $532.74 or 0.01115300 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.23 or 0.00065382 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.54 or 0.00114175 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00061440 BTC.

Zigcoin Coin Profile

Zigcoin is a coin. It launched on April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,959,712 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

Zigcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zigcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zigcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zigcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zigcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zigcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.