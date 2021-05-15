Zilliqa 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $162.26 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 15th. Zilliqa has a market cap of $2.15 billion and $162.26 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilliqa coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000394 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.13 or 0.00108080 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003076 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000079 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.87 or 0.00835257 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002933 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About Zilliqa

ZIL is a coin. It was first traded on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,576,114,127 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,646,974 coins. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Zilliqa Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

