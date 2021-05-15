ZINC (ZINC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1,686.00

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. ZINC has a market cap of $287,085.43 and approximately $1,686.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZINC has traded up 20.4% against the US dollar. One ZINC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0514 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZINC alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.97 or 0.00089334 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003360 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00020203 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $539.05 or 0.01120707 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00064755 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.25 or 0.00114863 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.56 or 0.00061460 BTC.

ZINC Profile

ZINC (CRYPTO:ZINC) is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZINC is zinc.work

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ZINC

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZINC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZINC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZINC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZINC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.