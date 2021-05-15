ZKSwap (ZKS) Trading 28% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 15th. During the last week, ZKSwap has traded down 28% against the dollar. ZKSwap has a market capitalization of $323.81 million and $29.78 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZKSwap coin can now be purchased for about $1.64 or 0.00003381 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003120 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.22 or 0.00095299 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.46 or 0.00514331 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.80 or 0.00232563 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005095 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $557.51 or 0.01149484 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $585.38 or 0.01206947 BTC.

ZKSwap Coin Profile

ZKSwap’s launch date was November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

