Zloadr Price Hits $0.19 on Top Exchanges (ZDR)

Zloadr (CURRENCY:ZDR) traded 430.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. One Zloadr coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000380 BTC on popular exchanges. Zloadr has a market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $48,654.00 worth of Zloadr was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zloadr has traded up 427.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.65 or 0.00090341 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003604 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00019942 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $569.03 or 0.01151296 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.76 or 0.00066283 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.72 or 0.00114766 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.49 or 0.00061690 BTC.

Zloadr Coin Profile

Zloadr (ZDR) is a coin. Zloadr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,425,706 coins. Zloadr’s official Twitter account is @zloadr and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zloadr describes itself as transparent crypto due-diligence platform that aims to provide banks, investors, and financial institutions with free and well-researched information. “

Buying and Selling Zloadr

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zloadr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zloadr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zloadr using one of the exchanges listed above.

