Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 39.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $3,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,716,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,237 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,605,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,006,000 after purchasing an additional 308,957 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,573,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,296,000 after purchasing an additional 616,991 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,453,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,198,000 after acquiring an additional 205,186 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 44,853.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,354,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,878 shares during the period. 37.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $307.89 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.16 and a 1-year high of $588.84. The stock has a market cap of $90.43 billion, a PE ratio of 394.73, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $319.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $376.06.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total transaction of $2,659,965.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 219,612 shares in the company, valued at $75,864,965.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 167,466 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.68, for a total value of $60,904,034.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,552,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 447,006 shares of company stock worth $153,435,287. 24.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ZM shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $423.04.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

