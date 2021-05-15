ZPER (ZPR) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.13 Million

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded up 52.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One ZPER coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ZPER has traded 52.9% higher against the dollar. ZPER has a market capitalization of $2.13 million and $10.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.40 or 0.00108003 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003084 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000078 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $394.91 or 0.00829721 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002919 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZPER Coin Profile

ZPER (CRYPTO:ZPR) is a coin. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,260,334,288 coins. ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZPER’s official website is Https://zper.io

According to CryptoCompare, “A South Korean based company, ZPER launched a blockchain-based financial peer-to-peer ecosystem. ZPER is seeking a solution to the loan and investment market through a platform that combines industrial values of P2P finance and asset values of data around the globe. In ZPER’s platform, all kind of users have a basic wallet for investments, managing and exchanges, the ZPERobo presents custom reports based on the user investment tendencies and an open market in the ecosystem. ZPR is the issued Ethereum-based ERC 20 token, it is a payment method within the ZPER network and is the mechanism used for all types of transactions. “

Buying and Selling ZPER

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZPER should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZPER using one of the exchanges listed above.

