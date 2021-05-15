ZrCoin (ZRC) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.19 Million

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. ZrCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $76,967.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZrCoin has traded 21% lower against the dollar. One ZrCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000489 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.53 or 0.00093726 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.53 or 0.00544511 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.61 or 0.00233860 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005099 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $575.00 or 0.01183602 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $590.26 or 0.01215019 BTC.

About ZrCoin

ZrCoin was first traded on March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 coins. The official website for ZrCoin is zrcoin.io . ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZrCoin is a cryptocurrency backed by synthetic Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2), a refractory material with high plasticity and corrosion resistant properties extracted from waste materials,. ZrCoin (ZRC) is a Waves-based asset and it represents one Kg of Synth. ZrО2. An Initial Coin Offering took place to fund the production and distribution of the material. The token will then be purchased at the market value of Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2). Investors will also be able to exchange their ZrCoins for the company’s stock if the company is eligible for IPO or to exchange it for BTC, fiat or other cryptos in independent exchanges that wish to list ZrCoin. “

ZrCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZrCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZrCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

