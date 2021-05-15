ZumCoin Price Hits $0.0028 (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. During the last week, ZumCoin has traded up 17.7% against the U.S. dollar. ZumCoin has a market cap of $2.74 million and $147,096.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZumCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000109 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 42.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin Coin Profile

ZumCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

