Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 1,445 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $4,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 619,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,618,000 after purchasing an additional 106,031 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 178,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,460,000 after buying an additional 18,189 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 174,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,068,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 209.1% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,576,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,422,000 after buying an additional 1,066,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $154,376.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ES opened at $85.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.67 and a 200-day moving average of $86.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $74.36 and a twelve month high of $96.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.86%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ES. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.18.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.