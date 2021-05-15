Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 2,014 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $5,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 136.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QSR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Stephens raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.32.

Shares of QSR stock opened at $67.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.65. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.48 and a fifty-two week high of $71.12. The company has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.93.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.94%.

In other news, Director Daniel S. Schwartz sold 281,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total value of $19,227,308.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,602.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 65,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $3,967,433.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,100,960.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 707,733 shares of company stock valued at $45,575,826 in the last ninety days. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

