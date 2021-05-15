Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 4,228 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $5,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,366,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,250,000 after purchasing an additional 90,727 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,959,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,717,000 after purchasing an additional 118,560 shares during the last quarter. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $129,811,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 132.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,166,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,156,000 after buying an additional 663,363 shares during the period. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,160,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,933,000 after buying an additional 276,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Shares of CPT stock opened at $122.27 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $81.20 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.35, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.68.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 18.14%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 1,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.55, for a total transaction of $219,548.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,394,151.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 8,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $1,025,907.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,736,476.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,263 shares of company stock worth $1,898,976 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CPT. Mizuho raised their price target on Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Camden Property Trust from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.92.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.