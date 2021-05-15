Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 4,312 Shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Yandex were worth $6,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yandex by 0.6% during the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 31,326 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Yandex by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 740 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yandex by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 6,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Yandex by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,548 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yandex by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Yandex alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on YNDX shares. Renaissance Capital upgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Yandex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded Yandex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on Yandex in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

Shares of YNDX opened at $63.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.66. The company has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62. Yandex has a twelve month low of $37.93 and a twelve month high of $74.32. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $969.20 million during the quarter. Yandex had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 8.62%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yandex will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.

Further Reading: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.