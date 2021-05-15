Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 7,531 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,531 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $6,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VLO opened at $81.21 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $35.44 and a one year high of $84.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,706.10, a PEG ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.67.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

VLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Tudor Pickering raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James raised Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.94.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

