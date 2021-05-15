Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,043 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $6,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in D.R. Horton by 2,307.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.14.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $426,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,172.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $38,474.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,509. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,419 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,096 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHI opened at $96.29 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.08 and a 12 month high of $106.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.51 and a 200-day moving average of $79.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

