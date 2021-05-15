Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $6,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

In related news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total transaction of $10,424,692.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,620,877.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 7,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $1,127,211.89. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,143 shares in the company, valued at $1,469,010.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 158,226 shares of company stock worth $21,815,605. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRI opened at $139.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.33, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.35 and a 52-week high of $149.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.66.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.46%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DRI. Cowen raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.10.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.