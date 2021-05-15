Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 54.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,539 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $6,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in BeiGene by 196.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,247,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,596,000 after buying an additional 2,812,638 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BeiGene by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,587,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,498,000 after buying an additional 341,571 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in BeiGene by 888.7% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 146,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,809,000 after buying an additional 131,525 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in BeiGene by 186.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,869,000 after buying an additional 100,395 shares during the period. Finally, Artal Group S.A. raised its holdings in BeiGene by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,390,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene stock opened at $319.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.55. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $155.16 and a 12-month high of $388.97. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $2.59. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 569.22% and a negative return on equity of 56.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -17.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 6,715 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total transaction of $2,303,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.92, for a total transaction of $532,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 285,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,359,118.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,109 shares of company stock valued at $4,341,386. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BGNE. CLSA lowered shares of BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $321.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of BeiGene from $348.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of BeiGene from $296.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BeiGene from $375.00 to $357.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. BeiGene currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $316.56.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

