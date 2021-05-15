Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 11,717 Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 42.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,717 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.09% of FirstService worth $5,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FirstService during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in FirstService during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in FirstService during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in FirstService during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FSV shares. Raymond James cut shares of FirstService from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstService in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $161.00) on shares of FirstService in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on FirstService from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. FirstService has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.00.

FSV stock opened at $156.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 94.67 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.98. FirstService Co. has a 52 week low of $78.08 and a 52 week high of $177.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $711.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.48 million. FirstService had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 2.64%. FirstService’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.1825 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.14%.

FirstService Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

