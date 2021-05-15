Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 38.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,158 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $5,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,175,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,143,000 after buying an additional 392,325 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 805,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,414,000 after buying an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 676,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,945,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 591,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,829,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 582,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,850,000 after buying an additional 178,779 shares during the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MOH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.86.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total value of $183,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total transaction of $82,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,466,176. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MOH opened at $260.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $248.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.70. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.40 and a 52-week high of $273.01. The company has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.66. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

