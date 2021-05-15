Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $5,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 693,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,406,000 after acquiring an additional 37,290 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,856,000 after buying an additional 31,375 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 71,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $24,694,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 58,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares in the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $66.83 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $32.71 and a one year high of $67.97. The stock has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.85 and a 200 day moving average of $55.07.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.18. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.61 dividend. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.14%.

In other Principal Financial Group news, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 3,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $199,796.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy Mark Dunbar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFG. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.91.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

