Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 647,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,145 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $5,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter worth $124,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 249.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 14,316 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter worth $52,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 69.7% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 0.6% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 231,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

NLY opened at $9.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.79 and a 52 week high of $9.28. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.43, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 20.12%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 88.00%.

NLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.78.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

