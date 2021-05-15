Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $5.16 Million Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 242,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,488 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $5,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLOK. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on NLOK shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America raised shares of NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NortonLifeLock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of NLOK opened at $26.09 on Friday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.98 and a 12-month high of $26.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.84 and its 200 day moving average is $20.79. The stock has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 33.48% and a net margin of 131.80%. The company had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. NortonLifeLock’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.