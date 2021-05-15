Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $5.35 Million Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,714 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Catalent were worth $5,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Catalent by 131.5% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Catalent by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $102.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.41, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.05. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.97 and a 52 week high of $127.68.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.28 million. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. Catalent’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Argus boosted their target price on Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.11.

In other Catalent news, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 21,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total value of $2,262,760.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Wetteny Joseph sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.54, for a total transaction of $622,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,267 shares of company stock valued at $7,473,394 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

