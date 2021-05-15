Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $5.43 Million Stock Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,678 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $5,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 17,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $92.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.53 and its 200 day moving average is $81.74. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1 year low of $44.56 and a 1 year high of $97.20.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $342.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.51 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 43.55% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.08.

In other news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 102,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $9,264,279.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,603.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 15,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $1,474,501.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,554,769.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 337,578 shares of company stock worth $30,583,022 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.