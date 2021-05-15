Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $5.77 Million Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 367,027 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,501 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $5,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,838,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $301,082,000 after buying an additional 11,831,336 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $135,258,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 160.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,812,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429,296 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,598,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $399,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $34,949,000. 72.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $15.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $16.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.12.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.24%.

In other news, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 6,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $96,861.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,853 shares in the company, valued at $3,311,992.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $2,716,400.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 425,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,684,589.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 208,313 shares of company stock valued at $3,265,536. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HBAN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.36.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

