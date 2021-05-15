Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $6.51 Million Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 65.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 10,765 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $6,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,606,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,289,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214,190 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth about $179,498,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,084,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,578,017,000 after acquiring an additional 478,782 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 699,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,479,000 after acquiring an additional 173,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 380,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,238,000 after acquiring an additional 161,526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

ODFL opened at $269.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.95 and a fifty-two week high of $276.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a PE ratio of 51.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $251.87 and its 200 day moving average is $218.21.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.29.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

