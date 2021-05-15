Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $6.61 Million Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 308,078 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 8,431 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $6,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 42.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,734 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,442 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 19,469 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,228 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 145,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HAL. Atlantic Securities raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on Halliburton from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.94.

Shares of HAL opened at $23.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.05 and its 200-day moving average is $19.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of -4.64, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $24.74.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Halliburton will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 14.52%.

In other news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $531,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,708. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $128,357.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

