Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $6,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4,166.7% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 255.1% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Macquarie raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $2,491,549.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,304,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,620,262.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 754,605 shares in the company, valued at $20,751,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $27.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.27. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $11.95 and a 12-month high of $30.63.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. The firm had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.