Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,939 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $6,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 108,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $384,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CMS. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.15.

CMS stock opened at $63.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.35 and a fifty-two week high of $67.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.13. The stock has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 69.88%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $172,202.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

