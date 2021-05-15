Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 1,158 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,348 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $5,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 94,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,053,000 after purchasing an additional 6,611 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at about $304,733,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $171.58 per share, with a total value of $171,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,372. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZBH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.95.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $167.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.51 and a 200 day moving average of $157.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,045.50, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.53 and a 52 week high of $180.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

