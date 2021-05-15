Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 12,800 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,905 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in NetApp were worth $5,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NetApp by 181.0% in the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 57,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 37,100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in NetApp in the first quarter worth about $391,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in NetApp by 11,209.1% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,244 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in NetApp by 40.8% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,897 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in NetApp by 10.7% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,888 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on NTAP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on NetApp from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NetApp from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NetApp from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.60.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $78.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.61. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.96 and a 1 year high of $79.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.23. The company has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 263.77% and a net margin of 12.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.