Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 1,293 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in FMC were worth $5,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in FMC by 9.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in FMC by 0.8% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 11,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in FMC by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its stake in FMC by 3.7% in the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in FMC by 18.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.92.

FMC stock opened at $118.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.64. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $87.45 and a 52 week high of $123.66. The company has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. On average, analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. FMC’s payout ratio is 31.53%.

In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $405,880.00. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

