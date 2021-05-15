Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 1,495 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,662 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Match Group were worth $6,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Match Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Match Group by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Match Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $4,202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,866,353.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,587,986.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,986.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 180,418 shares of company stock valued at $28,400,647. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MTCH opened at $142.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.44, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.56 and a 52 week high of $174.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.67 and a 200-day moving average of $146.09.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $667.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.74 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTCH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research raised Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna raised Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Match Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Match Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Match Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.15.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

