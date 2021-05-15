Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 219 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,078 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $5,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,874,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CSGP shares. TheStreet cut CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on CoStar Group from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $979.00 target price (up previously from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on CoStar Group from $950.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $941.27.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $821.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.32 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $867.89 and a 200-day moving average of $875.51. The company has a current ratio of 16.35, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $634.02 and a 1-year high of $952.76.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.35. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $457.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CoStar Group news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 7,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.28, for a total value of $6,177,869.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total value of $16,015,500.90. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,792 shares of company stock worth $29,631,818. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.