Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 23,007 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,007 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $6,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIAC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in ViacomCBS by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in ViacomCBS by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 8,309 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. 80.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VIAC. Gabelli raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

In other news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VIAC stock opened at $38.91 on Friday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.58 and a 12-month high of $101.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.16 and its 200 day moving average is $47.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

