Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 8,683 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,683 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $6,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 7.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $1,398,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.96.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $43.36 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.44 and a 1 year high of $55.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.94. The company has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $797.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.30 million. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

In other news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total transaction of $780,086.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,552,254.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $364,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,571 shares of company stock worth $2,444,211. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.