Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 639.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190,943 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.18% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $5,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AQUA. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 268.5% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,974,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167,608 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 1,264.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,385,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,870 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,518,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,837 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,899,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 162.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,902,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,643 shares in the last quarter. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, Director Martin Lamb sold 55,000 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $1,476,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 50,000 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,404,884. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE AQUA opened at $29.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.93 and a 200 day moving average of $26.60. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.54 and a 1 year high of $31.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $346.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.00 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

AQUA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.78.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

