Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,040 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $6,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANET. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 61.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $326.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.96 and a 1-year high of $331.85.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $667.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.57 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ANET. Citigroup increased their target price on Arista Networks from $290.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $272.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $288.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.85.

In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 83 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.97, for a total transaction of $25,976.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.23, for a total transaction of $292,707.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,486 shares in the company, valued at $483,291.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,679 shares of company stock worth $28,179,728 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

