Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,933 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Nucor were worth $5,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at $566,903,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 123.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after acquiring an additional 371,876 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Nucor by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,123,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,749,000 after acquiring an additional 315,210 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Nucor by 184.9% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 221,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,776,000 after acquiring an additional 143,700 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Nucor by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,026,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,118,401,000 after purchasing an additional 113,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

In other news, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $1,855,390.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,835,216.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David A. Sumoski sold 65,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total value of $5,299,961.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,724,891.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 321,537 shares of company stock valued at $26,145,749. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Nucor in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $102.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.75. The stock has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $36.80 and a 1-year high of $103.98.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.