Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Stock Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 63.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 812,769 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Amcor were worth $5,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMCR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amcor in the 4th quarter worth about $76,730,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amcor by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,949,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,344,000 after buying an additional 1,956,166 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Amcor by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,722,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,349,000 after buying an additional 1,037,695 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amcor by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,196,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,703,000 after buying an additional 804,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Amcor by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,479,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,408,000 after buying an additional 763,605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Amcor news, EVP Ian Wilson sold 195,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $2,412,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,412,672. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amcor stock opened at $12.37 on Friday. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $8.98 and a 12-month high of $12.76. The company has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.54.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.44%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMCR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Amcor in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Macquarie lowered shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Amcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.49.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

