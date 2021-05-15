Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 16,223 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 31.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,223 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $5,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

In related news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 6,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total transaction of $856,763.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,089,772. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.31, for a total value of $284,324.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 294,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,577,968.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 233,090 shares of company stock valued at $38,487,607 in the last three months. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Susquehanna raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.52.

Shares of ENPH opened at $119.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.75 and a 200-day moving average of $158.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.81 and a 1 year high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.