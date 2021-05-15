Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 2,423 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,423 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $5,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,018,000 after purchasing an additional 69,757 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 412.7% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 18,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 14,835 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

RCL stock opened at $84.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.01. Royal Caribbean Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.37 and a fifty-two week high of $99.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.86.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.54) by $0.10. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. The firm had revenue of $42.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.71 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.13.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 34,778 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $3,135,932.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,392,182.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 15,208 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,444,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,688 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,182. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Royal Caribbean Group Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

