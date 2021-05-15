Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 2,519 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,229 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,519 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $6,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DELL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,033,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 476.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 147.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DELL opened at $98.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.57 and a 52-week high of $103.80. The company has a market cap of $75.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $26.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 124.18% and a net margin of 2.63%. As a group, research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $17,548,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 284,968 shares in the company, valued at $25,003,092.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $15,972,390.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 347,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,274,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

DELL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.84.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

