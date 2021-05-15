Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 2,944 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,944 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $5,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Monument Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 18,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Sabal Trust CO increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 147,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,546,000 after purchasing an additional 6,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.43.

NDAQ opened at $164.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.73. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $108.67 and a one year high of $166.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.20%.

In other news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total value of $323,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total value of $2,093,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,408 shares in the company, valued at $7,175,014.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,561,190. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

