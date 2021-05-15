Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 3,237 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,237 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $5,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMN opened at $128.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $59.26 and a 52 week high of $129.51.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EMN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.23.

In other news, CAO Scott V. King sold 12,588 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $1,586,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,827 shares in the company, valued at $986,202. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 8,487 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total value of $1,011,989.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 229,306 shares of company stock valued at $27,057,684. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

